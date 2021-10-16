Cool, fall weekend ahead

MILWAUKEE — A truly fall weekend is ahead with chilly, crisp mornings and cooler afternoons.

Temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 50s Saturday, but we'll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Winds weaken Sunday, but they'll still be northwest 10-15 mph. After a chilly start with lows in the mid to upper 30s inland and low 40s by the lakefront, sunny skies will help temperatures climb into the mid 60s by the afternoon.

Temperatures climb next week back to 70 degrees Monday through Wednesday.

Our next chance for rain will be late Wednesday into Thursday.

TODAY: Sunny & Breezy

High: 58

Wind: WNW 15-20 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Clear Skies

Low: 42 Lake 38 Inland

Wind: WNW 10 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny & Breezy

High: 65

Wind: WNW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Sunny

High: 70

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Rain Late

High: 70

