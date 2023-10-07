Cool & Crisp Fall Day

Breezy & clear conditions have led to another chilly morning across SE Wisconsin. Overnight lows have dropped into the 40s & upper 30s. NW winds remain breezy today, but we'll hold onto the sunshine. Afternoon highs will only top out in the mid 50s. It'll be a crisp Fall day!

For those thinking about frost, it's time to plan on bringing in sensitive plants. We avoided widespread frost thanks to the breezy conditions last night. There is a good chance we end up with some cloud cover tonight into Sunday. That may also help limit frost development. However, lows will remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There is a better chance for frost development Sunday night through Tuesday night. Overnight lows could drop to the lower and mid 30s farther inland. Light winds and clearing could allow frost to develop.

Sunday features a bit more cloud cover and the chance for a few sprinkles. Highs remain in the 50s through Tuesday. Milwaukee may climb back towards 60 by the middle of next week. The next weather-maker arrives Thursday/Friday and brings the chance for scattered showers.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy; Much CoolerHigh: 56

Wind: NW 15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 43

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Spotty Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 55

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 55

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 57

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Partly Cloudy

High: 60

