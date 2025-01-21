Coldest morning in years

We are in the thick of it now with some areas experiencing the coldest air temperatures since the polar vortex of the 2019 winter season. Air temperatures are way below zero this morning with wind chills pushing near 30 below. An Extreme Cold Warning continues until noon today, please bundle up and take caution when spending any time outdoors today. Frostbite is a serious concern this morning with temperatures this cold.

While the worst of the wind chills is this morning it will still feel near 20 to 15 below this afternoon as high temperatures barely get positive. One bright spot will be the amount of sunshine for today. Temperatures will actually warm up throughout tonight climbing a couple degrees throughout the overnight hours as winds become gusty from the southwest.

As a warm front moves in from the west clouds will increase along with the chance for scattered snow showers on Wednesday. A dusting up to an inch of snow will be possible, watch for slippery spots. Temperatures will warm into the 20s by Wednesday afternoon.

TUESDAY: Sunny, Very Cold

High: 3

Wind Chill: -30 to -20

Wind: W 10-20

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Slow Warming, Breezy

Low: 0 warming to 6

Wind Chill: -20 to -10

Wind: SW 10-20 G 25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sct. Snow Showers (Up to 1"), Breezy, Warmer

High: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Slight Cool Down

High: 21

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries North

High: 35

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.