Cold Thursday with temperatures below 30 degrees expected

Cold air is really settling in this morning with temperatures bottoming out in the teens to around 20 degrees. We'll have more cloud cover today, which will likely prevent us from even reaching 30 degrees this afternoon. We're still watching the potential of getting clipped by an area of snow to our south tonight. This looks like a complete miss for most of the area, but we'll keep a slight chance for snow in the forecast down towards Kenosha.

Temperatures briefly bounce back to the 30s on Friday, but another shot of cold awaits for Saturday. The forecast high temperatures in the middle 20s for Saturday are 20 degrees colder than average. It's going to be very chilly for those heading to the Saint Patrick's Day Parade.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cold

High: 28

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Snow South

Low: 20

Wind: NW 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy. Slight Ch. Snow Showers

High: 35

SATURDAY: Sunny and Very Cold

High: 24

SUNDAY: Ch. Snow Early, then Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Warmer

High: 46

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 52