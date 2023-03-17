Cold temperatures and gusty winds into the weekend

Rain and snow showers have wrapped up, with most of southeastern Wisconsin picking up 0.25-0.50" of rain. As the storm system moves east, we'll continue to keep clouds across the area, with some good sun breaks in the afternoon.

High temperatures climb into the low to mid-30s. Winds have already picked up and will continue to be gusty out of the northwest near 20 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Winds continue to be strong Friday night with gusts of 30-35 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the low to mid-teens.

A few more clouds push in Saturday, with some light snow possible in the afternoon. Just a dusting is possible. Winds remain strong and out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures climb to near 30°, but it will feel more like the single digits and teens throughout the day.

Winds start to weaken Sunday as sunshine returns and temperatures climb. It will be another cold start with lows in the upper teens, but highs climb to near 40°.

Our next chance for rain will be Wednesday into Thursday.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy

High: 35°

Wind Chill: 15-20°

Wind: W 20 G40 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Windy

Low: 16°

Wind: W 20 G30-35 mph

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Chance for PM snow showers. Windy

High: 30°

Wind Chill: 10-15°

Wind: NW 15-20 G30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 40°

Wind: W 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 45°

Wind: SW 15 G25 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 48°

