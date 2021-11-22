Cold, sunny, and gusts of wind up to 30 mph

The wind has lightened up some since yesterday, but we're still seeing gusts over 30 mph this morning. You'll step outside to wind chills in the single digits and teens. The sun shines again today, but we only warm up to the middle 30s this afternoon. Clear and cold conditions are expected tonight with low temperatures ranging from the lower 20s in Milwaukee to the teens inland.

We'll have a temperature roller coaster this week along with a return of high winds Tuesday night through Thanksgiving. Temperatures return to the 40s tomorrow and maybe 50s on Wednesday. Colder air returns on Thanksgiving. Besides the wind, weather for the holiday travel looks good. There is a slight chance of showers Wednesday night, but the rest of the week is dry.

TODAY: Sunny, Breezy, and Chilly

High: 35

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and Cold

Low: 23 Lake 18 Inland

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Windy

High: 43

WEDNESDAY: Parly Cloudy, Windy, and Mild. Slight Ch. Showers Late

High: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Windy and Colder

High: 36

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 30

