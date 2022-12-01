Cold start Thursday with more windy weather on the way

A bitterly cold start Thursday, with morning temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine across the area.

Winds start to pick up Thursday night, gusting near 30 mph; thankfully these winds bring in some warmer temperatures as highs will climb to nearly 50° by Friday afternoon. Friday will be cloudy with a few rain showers arriving in the evening. Rainfall will be light, with totals of less than 0.10".

Colder air moves in Saturday, so we'll likely see flurries again in the morning before skies become mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures only climb to nearly 30°, with westerly winds 20-30 mph, with gusts near 40 mph, making it feel more like the upper teens.

Winds weaken a bit Sunday, but will still be breezy and out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. You can expect mostly sunny skies Sunday with high temperatures near 40°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 38°

Wind chills: 25-33°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Windy

Low: 30

Wind chills: 15-19°

Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain showers late. Windy

High: 51

Wind: S 10-20 G35 mph

SATURDAY: Morning flurries. Mostly sunny. Windy

High: 32

Wind chills: 12-17°

Wind: W 20-30 G40 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 41

Wind chills: 30-35°

Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a wintry mix late

High: 43