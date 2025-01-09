Cold start but warmer temperatures on the way

A frosty and cold start to the day with clear skies and light winds throughout the overnight hours. Plenty of sunshine and a light breeze from the south will help our temperatures today with highs in the upper 20s and close to 30 degrees.

We do have a couple light snow chances in the forecast with the first one coming late tonight into Friday morning. While a decent snowstorm stays well down to our south across Texas and Arkansas, we will see a weak cold front pass across the state producing some light snow showers. A quick dusting of snow will be possible in some areas just in time for the morning commute.

Saturday will be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds until an Alberta Clipper drops in from the northwest Sunday into Sunday night. Timing, placement and strength of this low pressure are still under question, but it does look like the upper Midwest will see some accumulation from this system including here in Wisconsin. highs through the weekend will be closer to average in the upper 20s and low 30s.

A quick and sharp drop in temperatures is expected for early next week behind that clipper.

THURSDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 29

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Ch. Light Snow Late, Mostly Cloudy

Low: 23

Wind: SW 10 mph

FRIDAY: Few AM Snow Showers, Mostly Cloudy

High: 31

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 28

SUNDAY: Light Snow Likely, Some Accum.

High: 32

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Dropping temps

High: 23

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.