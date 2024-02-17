Cold Saturday Morning

Overnight lows have dropped into the single-digits and teens early Saturday morning. Wind chill readings have dipped below-zero across much of SE Wisconsin.

Sunshine is back today as highs struggle to reach 30-degrees. Winds increase tonight as high pressure over the Plains competes with an area of low-pressure in southern Canada. Wind gusts could top 35 mph.

Sunshine is back for Sunday as highs climb back into the upper 30s. The work week starts off milder with gradually increasing high temperatures.

By Wednesday, highs may top 50-degrees. There is a slight chance for a few showers. Cooler conditions return late in the week as highs drop below 40.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Chilly High: 30

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Breezy

Low: 25

Wind: W 15-20 G 35 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 38

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 42

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 46

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Rain; Mostly Cloudy

High: 50

