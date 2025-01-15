Cold morning, evening snow showers

Plenty of cold air is lingering across southeastern Wisconsin this morning. Temperatures are in the single digits to near 0 in some spots. Lighter winds this morning are keeping wind chills a bit more manageable between 5 to 10 below zero. Lots of sunshine for this morning and a breeze from the southwest will warm temperatures into the 20s this afternoon. A weak front will bring increasing clouds this afternoon and snow showers this evening into tonight. Snowfall totals will be light with a dusting up to an inch with the highest totals to the north.

Mild air continues to build in Thursday with highs in the mid 30s and mostly cloudy skies. The warmest day of the week will be Friday with highs in the low 40s. It is short lived as another cold blast moves in from Canada starting on Saturday with the worst of it arriving Sunday through Tuesday. This will likely be our cold temperatures so far this winter.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Morning, Afternoon Clouds Increasing, Evening Snow Showers

High: 23

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Snow Showers, Less than 1", Breezy

Low: 20

Wind: WSW 10-20 G 25 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 36

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Mild

High: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Falling Temps

High: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cold

High: 10

