Cold front brings cooler temps for the start of Mother's Day weekend

A few spotty light showers have developed along the front. There will be a slight chance for showers on and off through the day, but most of the area should stay dry
and last updated 2021-05-07 07:22:49-04

Another cold front is sweeping the area this morning.

A few spotty light showers have developed along the front. There will be a slight chance for showers on and off through the day, but most of the area should stay dry. Below normal May temperatures continue today with highs only in the 50s.

Some frost is possible inland tonight as lows dip to the upper 30s lakeside and around freezing inland.

Saturday should shape up to be cool but nice, then we're tracking our next storm system for Mother's Day. I still think the bulk of the rain steers to our south, but it's looking a little more likely that we get clipped with some rain, especially south of Milwaukee. I wish I had better news for all our great Moms out there.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 55
Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Areas of Frost Inland
Low: 38 Lake 32 Inland
Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: MOstly sunny
High: 53 Lake 58 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy and cool. Chance Rain
High: 52

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 52 Lake 57 Inland

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 60

