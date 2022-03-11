Cold and breezy Friday with a chance of snow

It's still very chilly this morning, but we'll at least return to the lower 30s by this afternoon. Most of the day will be quiet with sunshine. however, a brief round of snow showers is possible around midday. We could see a quick dusting of snow. It will also be windy through the day, adding to the chill in the air. Another cold front sweeps through this evening and a very cold night for March is on tap. Low temperatures by sunrise tomorrow morning will be in the single digits along with a wind chill well below zero.

It's going to be a very cold Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Milwaukee. Daytime temperatures on Saturday only hover around 20 degrees. Another round of snow is likely Saturday night. Around an inch of snow is possible, especially north of Milwaukee. Temperatures rebound nicely on Sunday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Cold, and Breezy. Ch. Snow Showers

High: 33

Wind: W 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Very Cold

Low: 8, Wind Chill 0 to -10

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny and Very Cold

High: 23, Wind Chill -10 to 10

SUNDAY: Ch. Snow Early. Minor Accumulation Possible. Turning Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Warmer

High: 47

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 48

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 44 Lake 50 Inland