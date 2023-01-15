Cloudy Sunday ahead of possible rain Monday

After some Saturday sunshine, high-level clouds are back overhead. Overnight lows have fallen into the 20s.

The next weather focus is strengthening low-pressure in the central Plains. As it moves closer, southerly winds will ramp up today - gusting as high as 30 mph.

The Sunday forecast remains dry with highs topping out in the mid-upper 30s.

Tonight, temperatures will remain steady in the mid 30s under cloud cover. Showers will begin to enter Wisconsin late tonight and throughout Monday morning.

Widespread rainfall is expected throughout Monday - with periods of moderate rain possible. Some isolated thunder cannot be ruled out - especially West of Milwaukee.

Rainfall wraps up by early Tuesday as the system exits to the East. Tuesday and Wednesday appear quiet with highs falling from the lower 40s into the upper 30s, respectively.

The next weather-maker of interest is another low-pressure system that enters the Midwest on Thursday. This remains our next best chance for wintry weather. While long-range models favor snowfall, changes are likely as we get closer. Stay tuned for updates!

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds; Breezy

High: 39

Wind: S 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Showers

Low: 36

Wind: S 10-20 G 30 mph

MONDAY: Rain Showers Likely; Cloudy & Breezy

High: 44

TUESDAY: Chance AM Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

THURSDAY: Chance Snow Showers/Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 36