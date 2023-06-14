Cloudy but near 70, showers possible Wednesday evening

Most of SE Wisconsin picked up beneficial rain yesterday - with higher totals near the lakefront. The rainfall has now moved out, but cloud cover persists. As the low-pressure system pulls away, clouds will thin out & highs will climb back towards 70-degrees in the East. Mid/upper 70s are possible farther inland.

A few showers/storms may pop-up in central Wisconsin and move SE later this afternoon/evening. There is a slight chance for these rain showers to make it to SE Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to move overhead again today - leading to some haziness.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid 50s before another cold front moves through on Thursday. A few isolated showers cannot be ruled out early Thursday. We'll be monitoring wildfire smoke to see if any of it reaches the ground. Temperatures will struggle to reach into the upper 60s at the lakefront on Thursday afternoon. Lower-mid 70s are possible inland.

Full sunshine is expected by Friday as highs warm back into the lower - mid 70s. A passing low-pressure system is trending farther South - keeping rain chances limited for the weekend.



WEDNESDAY: Decreasing Clouds; Slight Chance Pop-Up Shower/StormHigh: 70 Lake 77 Inland

Wind: N/SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Cloudy

Low: 56

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 66 Lake 75 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 70 Lake 78 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75 Lake 81 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 76 Lake 82 Inland

