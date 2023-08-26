Cloudy and cooler Saturday with highs around 70

An overnight cold front brought a few showers to parts of SE Wisconsin. That rain has subsided, but fog & mist is rolling around the region. Mist will clear later this morning, but the clouds will be stubborn to break up. High temperatures will hover near 70-degrees. A bit more clearing is expected before sunset. Breezy conditions will make for hazardous swimming conditions on Lake Michigan. 3-6 ft waves are possible.
A few clouds persist overnight as lows drop to around 60-degrees. More sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs remaining in the lower 70s.
A passing frontal boundary may bring a few showers to the region late Monday into early Tuesday. High-pressure will keep much of next week dry & cooler.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, then late Sunshine; Cooler & BreezyHigh: 71
Wind: N 5-15 mph
TONIGHT: A few clouds; Mild & Breezy
Low: 62
Wind: N 10-15 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 73
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance PM Showers
High: 78
TUESDAY: Chance Early Showers; Partly Cloudy
High: 78
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 72
