Cloudy and cooler Saturday with highs around 70

An overnight cold front brought a few showers to parts of SE Wisconsin. That rain has subsided, but fog & mist is rolling around the region. Mist will clear later this morning, but the clouds will be stubborn to break up. High temperatures will hover near 70-degrees. A bit more clearing is expected before sunset. Breezy conditions will make for hazardous swimming conditions on Lake Michigan. 3-6 ft waves are possible.

A few clouds persist overnight as lows drop to around 60-degrees. More sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs remaining in the lower 70s.

A passing frontal boundary may bring a few showers to the region late Monday into early Tuesday. High-pressure will keep much of next week dry & cooler.



SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, then late Sunshine; Cooler & BreezyHigh: 71

Wind: N 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: A few clouds; Mild & Breezy

Low: 62

Wind: N 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance PM Showers

High: 78

TUESDAY: Chance Early Showers; Partly Cloudy

High: 78

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.