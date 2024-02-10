Clouds give way to Saturday sunshine

Cloud cover has drifted back over southern Wisconsin early Saturday morning. Low temperatures have fallen into the mid 30s at the lakefront. Inland communities are hovering near the freezing-mark. As the sun comes up & westerly winds ramp up, cloud cover will mix out. Mostly sunny conditions are expected later this afternoon as highs climb towards 40-degrees.

A mainly clear sky will allow temperatures to fall back into the mid and upper 20s tonight.

Filtered sunshine is back on Sunday with calm weather in store for the start of the work week.

By mid-week, a few upper-level waves may trigger a few light snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday and again on Friday.

The timing, track & forecast amounts are still pending.



SATURDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny High: 40

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 28

Wind: NW 3-5 mph

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild

High: 43

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 41

