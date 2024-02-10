Watch Now
Clouds give way to Saturday sunshine

Temperatures have fallen into the 20s/30s Saturday morning. Wind chills have dipped into the teens in a few spots. Highs top out near-40 under a mostly sunny sky.
Clouds hover over southern Wisconsin early Saturday. Breezy NW winds will filter out the cloud cover and allow in more sunshine this afternoon.
Cloud cover has drifted back over southern Wisconsin early Saturday morning. Low temperatures have fallen into the mid 30s at the lakefront. Inland communities are hovering near the freezing-mark. As the sun comes up & westerly winds ramp up, cloud cover will mix out. Mostly sunny conditions are expected later this afternoon as highs climb towards 40-degrees.

A mainly clear sky will allow temperatures to fall back into the mid and upper 20s tonight.
Filtered sunshine is back on Sunday with calm weather in store for the start of the work week.

By mid-week, a few upper-level waves may trigger a few light snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday and again on Friday.
The timing, track & forecast amounts are still pending.

SATURDAY:  Becoming Mostly Sunny            High: 40
            Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT:   Mainly Clear
            Low: 28
            Wind: NW 3-5 mph

SUNDAY:    Partly to Mostly Cloudy
            High: 40

MONDAY:   Mostly Sunny & Mild
            High: 43

TUESDAY:   Mostly Sunny
            High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy
            High: 41

