Clouds and a few light showers Friday

Cloud cover is increasing this morning and we may see a few very light showers today. The best chance for a little bit of rain will be this afternoon. Only a couple hundredths of an inch of rain is possible. Highs today should reach the upper 50s by this afternoon. A slight chance for light showers continues tonight with lows in the 40s.

The weekend doesn't look terrible, but also not that great. Quite a bit of cloud cover hangs around Saturday and the possibility of a few more showers. The best chance for showers on Saturday will also be in the afternoon and evening. Sunshine returns Sunday, but it will be chilly once again. Temperatures are set to quickly warm up Monday and into Tuesday.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Light Showers

High: 58

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Light Showers

Low: 44

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance Showers

High: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool

High: 48

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 62

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 78