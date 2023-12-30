Closing out 2023 with some Snow

A mainly clear sky has allowed overnight lows to drop into the 20s across SE Wisconsin. Sunshine greets us this morning before afternoon clouds fill in. Highs top out near 40-degrees on what's expected to be a quiet weather day.
A clipper system swings in from the North tonight. Increasing clouds will bring a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow will be dry & light throughout the night and into the morning hours. Snow remains showery throughout Sunday - with more moderate pulses possible. As the snow begins to wrap up, a NE wind off Lake Michigan may keep the snow machine churning in Milwaukee through the evening hours. Warm pavement temps & lake water will keep accumulations light despite this lake-effect chance.
Overall, much of SE Wisconsin will pick up between a dusting and 2 inches of snowfall. Higher amounts are possible in a brief, heavier band of snow.
After the snow clears out, the sunshine returns. The first week of 2024 trends a bit cooler with highs in the 30s.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Increasing Clouds in the AfternoonHigh: 40
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Snow Showers
Low: 29
Wind: W 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Snow Showers Likely (Dusting to 2 inches); Mostly Cloudy
High: 35
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 35
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 38
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 36
