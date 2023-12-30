Closing out 2023 with some Snow

A mainly clear sky has allowed overnight lows to drop into the 20s across SE Wisconsin. Sunshine greets us this morning before afternoon clouds fill in. Highs top out near 40-degrees on what's expected to be a quiet weather day.

A clipper system swings in from the North tonight. Increasing clouds will bring a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow will be dry & light throughout the night and into the morning hours. Snow remains showery throughout Sunday - with more moderate pulses possible. As the snow begins to wrap up, a NE wind off Lake Michigan may keep the snow machine churning in Milwaukee through the evening hours. Warm pavement temps & lake water will keep accumulations light despite this lake-effect chance.

Overall, much of SE Wisconsin will pick up between a dusting and 2 inches of snowfall. Higher amounts are possible in a brief, heavier band of snow.

After the snow clears out, the sunshine returns. The first week of 2024 trends a bit cooler with highs in the 30s.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Increasing Clouds in the AfternoonHigh: 40

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Snow Showers

Low: 29

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Snow Showers Likely (Dusting to 2 inches); Mostly Cloudy

High: 35

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 36

