Chilly Veterans Day, snow this weekend

After a record-setting warm day Thursday, cold air will move in behind a cold front Friday. Scattered showers have held together along the front and will move through early Friday morning, otherwise expect clearing skies through the day. We already saw our high-temperature Friday, which was near 63° just after midnight. Temperatures will continue fall into the upper 30s by Friday afternoon.

Chilly temperatures stick around for the weekend with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid to upper 20s. We'll have some light snow showers Saturday, with a quick dusting on grass and elevated surfaces possible. Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday.

Temperatures remain 5-10° below average next week with highs near 40° and lows near 30°. We'll have a few more chances for snow Tuesday and Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Becoming sunny. Breezy

Afternoon temp: 37 (High temp was 63 after midnight)

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

High: 39

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Flurries

Low: 31

Wind: NW 15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow showers. Breezy

Accumulation: Trace on grass and elevated surfaces

Wind: NW 15 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 38

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 43

Wind: S 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow showers

High: 42