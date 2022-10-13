Chilly Thursday with more showers in the afternoon

A quieter and chillier start Thursday with morning lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side today with highs in the low to mid-50s, at best. A gusty west wind of 10-15 25 mph will make it feel a bit colder across the area. The skies will be partly sunny with a chance for a few showers through the afternoon. With the colder air aloft, a few showers may produce graupel, also known as soft hail.

The chance for showers ends Thursday night, as skies become partly cloudy, and temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s. We'll stay dry for most of Friday, before another chance for showers arrives late in the day and will continue overnight. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with gusty westerly winds of 10-15 G25 mph.

Rain chances continue this weekend, especially Friday night into Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon. Temperatures continue to trend colder this weekend too, with morning lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s Saturday morning and mid to upper 30s Sunday morning. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Winds will remain breezy and out of the west 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon showers. Windy

High: 54

Wind: W 10-15 G25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Breezy

Low: 34 lakefront...31 Inland

Wind: W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers late. Windy

High: 55

Wind: SW 10-15 G25 mph

SATURDAY: Patchy frost. Partly sunny. Breezy

High: 53

Wind: W 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Patchy frost. Mostly sunny. Chance for showers late. Breezy

High: 55

Wind: West 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy

High: 48