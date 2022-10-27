Chilly start to a pleasant Thursday

A few sunny and calm weather days are ahead as high pressure has taken control of our weather. We'll keep a mix of clouds and sunshine Thursday, with highs right near average and in the low to mid-50s. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s and low 40s Friday morning before sunny skies bump temperatures into the mid to upper 50s.

Halloween weekend is looking good. Skies will be sunny Saturday and clear at night. Highs will be in the low 60s, with temperatures in the low to mid-50s in the evening. Clouds increase Sunday ahead of a few possible showers Sunday evening. The storm will mainly stay south, and we have a much better chance of staying dry. Highs will be in the low 60s on Sunday and low to mid-50s in the evening. Finally, on Halloween we get back to the sunshine with highs in the low 60s across the area, and mid to upper 50s for trick-or-treating that evening.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudyHigh: 56

Wind: NW/SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low: 43 lakefront...38 inland

Wind: SE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny

High: 58

Wind: S 5 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny

High: 61

Wind: SE 5 mph

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Ch. showers late

High: 61

Wind: SE 5 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 63