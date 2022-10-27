Watch Now
Chilly start to a pleasant Thursday

We'll keep a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 50s.
A few sunny and calm weather days ahead as high pressure has taken control of our weather. We'll keep a mix of clouds and sunshine Thursday, with highs right near average and in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s and low 40s Friday morning, before sunny skies bump temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. Halloween weekend is looking good. Skies will be sunny Saturday and clear at night. Highs will be in the low 60s, with temperatures in the low to mid 50s in the evening. Clouds increase Sunday ahead of a few possible showers Sunday evening. The storm will mainly stay south, and we have a much better chance of staying dry. Highs will be in the low 60s on Sunday and low to mid 50s in the evening. Finally, on Halloween we get back to the sunshine with highs in the low 60s across the area, and mid to upper 50s for trick-or-treating that evening.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudyHigh: 56
Wind: NW/SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy
Low: 43 lakefront...38 inland
Wind: SE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny
High: 58
Wind: S 5 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny
High: 61
Wind: SE 5 mph

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Ch. showers late
High: 61
Wind: SE 5 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 63

