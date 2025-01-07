Chilly middle of the week

A breeze from the northwest continues to transport in some colder temperatures behind that big system that passed to our south. High temperatures today will only be in the mid to upper 20s with wind chills in the teens. Tonight, will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the low teens and wind chills in the single digits.

The coldest day of the next few days will be tomorrow as highs struggle to reach the low 20s with wind chills in the single digits all day long. There could be a few flurries here or there Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A little bit of a warmup heading towards the weekend as highs push close to average near the low 30s. Another system passing to our south could bring just enough lift and moisture to bring some light snow chances on Friday. Another weak system is possible late Sunday into Sunday night.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy Turning Mostly CloudyHigh: 27

Wind: NW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 13

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds, Few Flurries

High: 22

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Ch. Light Snow

High: 30

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 32

