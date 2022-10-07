Chilly Friday, frost and freeze likely tonight

{**A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin from 1-8 a.m. Saturday. Damage to outdoor plumbing and death to outdoor plants is possible. Drain sprinklers, cover above ground pipes, or allow pipes to drip to avoid damage. Bring in any plants sensitive to cold temperatures. **}

A few lake effect rain showers are possible on Friday morning right along the lakefront, otherwise, expect clearing skies and noticeably colder temperatures. Highs will be near 50 degrees in the afternoon, with many places inland staying in the upper 40s. Gusty north winds 10-15 mph will add an extra bite to the air and make it feel more like the low to mid 40s.

Friday night/Saturday morning brings our coldest temperatures of the season, so far. Lows drop into the upper 30s lakeside, and upper 20s to low 30s inland. Expect frost all across the area, with freeze and spotty hard freeze (end of the growing season) conditions inland. A Freeze Warning​​​​ is in effect from 1-8 a.m. Saturday. Some damage is possible to outdoor pipes and death to possible to some outdoor plants. Allow outdoor pipes to drip, drain sprinkler systems, and/or cover above ground pipes to prevent damage.

After the cold start to the weekend, sunshine will help boost temperatures into the upper 50s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday. Overnight lows also trend warmer and into the mid 40s lakeside and mid to upper 30s inland.

FRIDAY: Slight chance early. Windy early. Partly cloudy

High: 52

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Frost & freeze possible inland

Low: 38 lakefront...28-32 inland

Wind: W 5 mph

SATURDAY: Morning frost. Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 58

Wind: W 10-20 mph

SUNDAY; Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 65

Wind: W 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 64

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance late

High: 66