Chilly, but less windy Wednesday

Sunnier skies ahead, but temperatures remain chilly Wednesday. Highs climb into the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon, but northwest winds 10-15 mph will still make it feel like the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will weaken Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s.

Warmer air arrives Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. A stronger southwest wind will push temperatures even farther and into the upper 60s Friday. We'll be near 70° Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Showers return late Sunday with more rain for early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy

High: 47

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Breezy

Low: 35 lakefront... 30 inland

Wind: W 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 55

Wind: W 10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 68

Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 70

Wind: S 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance late

High: 70