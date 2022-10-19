Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Chilly, but less windy Wednesday

Winds will weaken Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the low to mid-30s.
Sunnier skies ahead, but temperatures remain chilly Wednesday. Highs climb into the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon, but northwest winds 10-15 mph will still make it feel like the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will weaken Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s. Warmer air arrives Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. A stronger southwest wind will push temperatures even farther and into the upper 60s Friday. We'll be near 70° Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Showers return late Sunday with more rain for early next week.
and last updated 2022-10-19 06:25:34-04

Sunnier skies ahead, but temperatures remain chilly Wednesday. Highs climb into the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon, but northwest winds 10-15 mph will still make it feel like the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will weaken Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s.

Warmer air arrives Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. A stronger southwest wind will push temperatures even farther and into the upper 60s Friday. We'll be near 70° Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Showers return late Sunday with more rain for early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy
High: 47
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Breezy
Low: 35 lakefront... 30 inland
Wind: W 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 55
Wind: W 10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy
High: 68
Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 70
Wind: S 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance late
High: 70

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.