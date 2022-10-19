Chilly, but less windy Wednesday

Sunnier skies ahead, but temperatures remain chilly Wednesday. Highs climb into the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon, but northwest winds 10-15 mph will still make it feel like the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will weaken Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s.
Warmer air arrives Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. A stronger southwest wind will push temperatures even farther and into the upper 60s Friday. We'll be near 70° Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Showers return late Sunday with more rain for early next week.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy
High: 47
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Breezy
Low: 35 lakefront... 30 inland
Wind: W 10 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 55
Wind: W 10 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy
High: 68
Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 70
Wind: S 10-15 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance late
High: 70