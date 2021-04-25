Watch
Chillier Sunday with a chance for late showers

A chillier start this morning as lows fall back into the low to mid 30s. We're starting off with mostly clear skies, but clouds will increase throughout the day.
and last updated 2021-04-25 08:18:08-04

A chillier start this morning as lows fall back into the low to mid 30s. We're starting off with mostly clear skies, but clouds will increase throughout the day. A few showers are possible this evening as a weak warm front lifts through. Highs will be in the mid 40s towards the lake front, and low 50s inland.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy Monday as winds pick up across the area. Winds will be southeast 15-20 mph, with gusts 25 mph. Temperatures will climb into the low 60s in the afternoon. Warmer temperatures are on the way for Tuesday as southwest winds 10-15 mph bump highs into the mid 70s across the area. We'll have a chance for thunderstorms late Tuesday, mainly after 6 p.m., as the atmosphere becomes a bit more unstable. Showers continue Wednesday, with highs back into the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, few showers in the evening
High: 44 Lakefront...51 Inland
Wind: N/NE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy
Low: 36
Wind: E 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy
High: 61 Lakefront...65 Inland
Wind: SE 15-20 G35 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. Isolated t'storms late
High: 75
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers
High: 58 Lakefront...63 Inland
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy, slight chance for showers
High: 53
Wind: N 5-10 mph

