Chance of spotty showers, storms Wednesday with highs in the 80s

A cold front is pushing through Wisconsin this Wednesday morning. A few scattered showers and storms had popped up ahead of the frontal boundary. However, most of that activity has fizzled out as it moved into the SE portion of the state. That said, the chance for a few spotty showers or thunderstorms continues into the afternoon. Highs will be cooler under a mostly cloudy sky - only topping out in the lower 80s.

Southwesterly winds become more northerly overnight. Lows drop into the lower 60s, but Thursday highs will only reach the upper 60s in Milwaukee.

A few additional showers are possible as the area of low-pressure exits the Great Lakes. Shower chances wrap up by Thursday afternoon.

Cooler and drier weather is around for the late-week and beginning of the weekend. A spotty shower is possible on Sunday before a frontal system moves by early next week. Scattered showers are in the forecast.



WEDNESDAY: A Few showers/storms; Mostly CloudyHigh: 83

Wind: W 10mph mph

TONIGHT: A Few Showers; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 61

Wind: N 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Spotty Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 68

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Partly Cloudy

High: 74

