Chance of rain, snow Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s

Another weak disturbance is tracking across the state this morning. A few light snow and rain showers will be possible. Very little or no snow accumulation is likely. High temperatures should still reach 40 degrees this afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight with colder temperatures dipping to around 20 degrees by tomorrow morning.

Cooler but quiet weather moves in for the rest of the workweek. We are still watching a storm system for this weekend. We're expecting a surge of warmer air Saturday and into Saturday night. Temperatures likely reach the 50s by Sunday morning, but it won't be pretty with gusty winds and showers likely late Saturday through Sunday morning. Temperatures fall again Sunday afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain/Snow Showers

High: 42

Wind: SW to N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 23

Wind: N 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Chilly

High: 34

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 37

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Mild. Breezy with Showers Likely

High: 48

SUNDAY: Ch. Showers Early and Mild. Becoming Partly Cloudy and Colder

High: 55, Falling PM