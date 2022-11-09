Watch Now
Chance for showers this morning, then 70s Thursday, followed by snow this weekend!

Winds have shifted and are now SSE 10-15 mph, helping temperatures climb into the low to mid-60s in the afternoon.
As a storm system continues to develop west of us, but we'll already start to have impacts Wednesday. There is a slight chance for a few showers Wednesday morning, otherwise expect clouds to move out throughout the day. Winds have shifted and are now SSE 10-15 mph, helping temperatures climb intot he low to mid 60s in the afternoon. As the storm system continues starts to move northeast Thursday, we'll fall into the warm sector for most of the day. Strong southerly winds of 15-20 mph, with gusts near 35 mph, will push temperatures to near 70° in the afternoon. The storm's cold front moves through Thursday night bringing rain, thunderstorms, and much colder air into Friday and the weekend. As of now, severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the mid 40s Friday and upper 30s Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance we could also see a few snow showers Saturday. No accumulation is expected.
WEDNESDAY: Chance for AM shower showers. Becoming sunny. Breezy
High: 65
Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Slight chance north. Breezy
Low: 56
Wind: SE 15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers & t-storms late. Windy
High: 71
Wind: SSE 15-20 G35 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy
High: 43
Wind: W 15-20 G30 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. Breezy
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Partly sunny
High: 37

