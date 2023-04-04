Chance for severe thunderstorms this afternoon, evening

After scattered rain showers overnight, Tuesday starts off cloudy with some patchy drizzle and fog and temperatures near 40°.

The quiet weather does not stick around for long as we'll have chances for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. A strengthening surface storm system and strong winds aloft will lead to the potential for severe storms to develop along its warm front. As the warm front pushes into southeastern Wisconsin late Tuesday afternoon, we could see a few strong thunderstorms, capable of producing large hail greater than 1" in diameter, strong winds in excess of 58 mph, and isolated tornadoes.

A strong easterly wind off of Lake Michigan ahead of this front will keep temperatures cooler northeast of I-41, potentially limiting the threat for severe storms. If storms do move into this region, the biggest threat would be large hail, greater than 1" in diameter.

The warm front eventually moves through overnight, pushing temperatures into the low 60s by Wednesday morning. A following cold front will bring a chance for more showers and thunderstorms around midday Wednesday. As of now there is no threat for any of these to be severe, but depending if the front arrives later, there is a possiblity that changes. Temperatures drop quickly behind it and into the low 30s by Wednesday night. Winds will be strong out of the southwest 15-25 mph, with gusts near 45 mph.

Calmer weather returns for the end of the week with sunnier skies and highs near 50°.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers & thunderstorms. Possibly severeHigh: 45°

Wind: NE 10-15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Showers & thunderstorms early. Windy

Low: 62°

Wind: E 10-15 G30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Showers & thunderstorms midday. Windy

High: 62° in the morning...near 50° by the afternoon

Wind: S 15-25 G45 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny. Windy

High: 50°

Wind: S 15-25 G45 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Windy

High: 48°

Wind: W 20-25 G35 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 53°

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.