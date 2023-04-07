Chance for a few flurries & sprinkles, but overall nice weekend ahead

A fairly nice day to end the workweek, Friday. The day starts off sunny with light winds and temperatures near freezing. A few clouds develop this afternoon and evening as a weak shortwave will bring the chance for some flurries/sprinkles, mainly north. Temperatures climb into the mid 40s by Lake Michigan and in the low 50s inland.

The chance for flurries/sprinkles, mainly north, will carry into Saturday morning, before skies gradually clear in the afternoon. Highs climb into the low 50s by the lake and into the upper 50s inland.

Sunday will be sunny with temperatures near 60° by the afternoon as winds shift to south-southwest and high pressure builds.

A weak front will bring the chance for a few showers late Monday, otherwise the rest of the week will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs climb to near 70° by midweek.



FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance flurries/sprinkles lateHigh: 45°...inland 52°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low: 34°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance flurries/sprinkles early

High: 52°...Inland 58°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 60°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance for rain late

High: 63°

Wind: SW 10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 67°

