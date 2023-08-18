Canadian wildfires cause hazy conditions across SE Wisconsin, air quality alert in effect

AN AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT ACROSS ALL OF WISCONSIN UNTIL 6AM MONDAY​

Canadian wildfire smoke continues to drift in from the NW this Friday. Although the concentration of smoke isn't too dense, it'll still create a milky/hazy appearance in the sky. High-pressure keeps the sunshine in the forecast in the weekend. SW winds will kick in - boosting temperatures through the 70s and back towards the 80s & 90s.

Air Quality may reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) level as a result of wildfire smoke. Over the weekend, there may be a chance for air quality to reach the Unhealthy level due to ozone development in a lake breeze. Storm Team 4 will continue to monitor air quality closely.

Highs jump from the 80s on Saturday into the 90s on Sunday. Heat index values may reach into the mid 90s.

Sunshine & warmth continues through next week.



FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & HazyHigh: 76

Wind: NW to SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: A few clouds

Low: 62

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Warm & Sunny

High: 85

SUNDAY: Sunny, Hot & Humid

High: 90

MONDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 80

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 85

