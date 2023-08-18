Canadian wildfires cause hazy conditions across SE Wisconsin, air quality alert in effect

AN AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT ACROSS ALL OF WISCONSIN UNTIL 6AM MONDAY
Canadian wildfire smoke continues to drift in from the NW this Friday. Although the concentration of smoke isn't too dense, it'll still create a milky/hazy appearance in the sky. High-pressure keeps the sunshine in the forecast in the weekend. SW winds will kick in - boosting temperatures through the 70s and back towards the 80s & 90s.
Air Quality may reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) level as a result of wildfire smoke. Over the weekend, there may be a chance for air quality to reach the Unhealthy level due to ozone development in a lake breeze. Storm Team 4 will continue to monitor air quality closely.
Highs jump from the 80s on Saturday into the 90s on Sunday. Heat index values may reach into the mid 90s.
Sunshine & warmth continues through next week.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & HazyHigh: 76
Wind: NW to SE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: A few clouds
Low: 62
Wind: S 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Warm & Sunny
High: 85
SUNDAY: Sunny, Hot & Humid
High: 90
MONDAY: Partly Sunny
High: 80
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 85
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.