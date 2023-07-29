Calm weekend following Friday storms: Sunny Saturday with temperatures around 80

Showers & storms have exited Wisconsin, but the damage has been left behind. More than 80,000 customers were without power early in the morning after the strong storms rolled through.

Numerous reports of tree damage have come in throughout the southern part of the state. Luckily, high pressure will keep the weather calm for cleanup over the next few days.

Sunshine is around for Saturday as highs climb back towards 80-degrees. Humidity levels will come down today & it'll feel much more comfortable by Sunday.

There is a slight chance for a spotty sprinkle far North of Milwaukee later this evening, but most places will stay dry.

Highs remain in the 80s through the early part of the week before another chance of rain arrives by Wednesday/Thursday.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Less HumidHigh: 80 Lake 82 Inland

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 66

Wind: N 5 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 78 Lake 83 Inland

MONDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 82

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower/Storm

High: 86

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.