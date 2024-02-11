Temperatures have tumbled into the 20s across southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday morning. A light westerly wind has generated wind chills in the teens in a few spots. Clouds are back overhead but will thin out again this afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are expected today as highs climb back into the upper 30s - near 40-degrees.

Another clear night allows temperatures to fall back into the teens & 20s.

An overall calm start to the work week is in store as high-pressure moves over the Great Lakes.

After a brief uptick in temperatures Wednesday & Thursday, there is a chance of snow showers moving into southern Wisconsin.

This snow may also mix with rain. We'll look for a slight chance for a few rain/snow showers on Friday & Saturday.



SUNDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny to Partly CloudyHigh: 40

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing Sky

Low: 27

Wind: W 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 44

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 38

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds; Slight Chance Rain/Snow Shower

High: 42

THURSDAY: Chance Snow Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.