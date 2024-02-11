Watch Now
Calm start to the work week

High-pressure keeps the sunshine around southeastern Wisconsin through the early part of the work week. A wintry mix may move in later in the week.
Temperatures have fallen into the 20s overnight. High-pressure keeps the sunshine around through the beginning of the work week.
and last updated 2024-02-11 07:58:09-05

Temperatures have tumbled into the 20s across southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday morning. A light westerly wind has generated wind chills in the teens in a few spots. Clouds are back overhead but will thin out again this afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are expected today as highs climb back into the upper 30s - near 40-degrees.

Another clear night allows temperatures to fall back into the teens & 20s.

An overall calm start to the work week is in store as high-pressure moves over the Great Lakes.

After a brief uptick in temperatures Wednesday & Thursday, there is a chance of snow showers moving into southern Wisconsin.
This snow may also mix with rain. We'll look for a slight chance for a few rain/snow showers on Friday & Saturday.

SUNDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny to Partly CloudyHigh: 40
Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing Sky
Low: 27
Wind: W 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 44

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 38

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds; Slight Chance Rain/Snow Shower
High: 42

THURSDAY: Chance Snow Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 40

