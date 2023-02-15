Calm before the storm: Winter Storm Watch issued for southeastern Wisconsin Thursday

***A WINTER STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR DODGE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, SHEBOYGAN, WALWORTH, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA COUNTIES FROM 3 A.M. THURSDAY TO 12 A.M. FRIDAY. 5-8" OF SNOW, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS NEAR 10" ARE POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. DANGEROUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY.***

A cloudy Wednesday ahead as one storm moves out and we wait for the next storm to move in. Temperatures will slide throughout the day falling from the mid 40s in the morning to the mid 30s this evening. Winds remain gusty out of the southwest in the morning and northwest in the afternoon 15-25 mph, with gusts near 40 mph.

Our next storm moves in from the southwest Thursday morning. Snow will start to pick up after 7 a.m. and continue through the evening, ending around 7 p.m. The heaviest snow will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Based on the latest storm track, many of us are looking at 4"+ of snow, with a band of heavier snow developing across the central part of our area. There will be a sharp drop off in snowfall to the northwest and potentially some mixing with sleet in the southeast that could impact overall totals.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued ahead of Thursday's snow and dangerous driving conditions are likely, especially midday through the evening commute. Winds will be gusty and out of the northeast 20-25 mph, with gusts near 35 mph.

We quickly return to sunny skies Friday with cold temperatures as highs peak in the low to mid 20s. Clouds increase this weekend, with highs back near 40°.

WEDNESDAY: Few AM showers. Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 41°

Wind: SW/NW 15-25 G40 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Breezy

Low: 31°

Wind: N/NE 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Snow. Breezy

Accum: see map

High: 29°

Wind: NE 20-25 G35 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 25°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy

High: 42°

Wind: SW 15-25 G35 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 43°