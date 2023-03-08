Calm and cloudy before more snow Thursday, Winter Storm Watch issued

[***A WINTER STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR DODGE AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES FROM 3 P.M. THURSDAY TO 12 P.M. FRIDAY. 4-6" OF SNOW IS EXPECTED. DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY.***}
{***A WINTER STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR FOND DU LAC, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, SHEBOYGAN, WALWORTH, WASHINGTON, WAUKESHA COUNTIES FROM 6 P.M. THURSDAY TO 12 P.M. FRIDAY. 4-6" OF SNOW IS EXPECTED WITH HIGHER AMOUTNS OF 6-8" LIKELY NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY.***}
One more day of quiet weather before a winter storm moves in. Expect cloudier skies Wednesday with high temperatures near 40° and an east breeze of 10-15 mph. Cloudy skies continue Wednesday night with lows near 33°.
Thursday starts off cloudy and dry as the winter storm continues to develop just to our west. As the storm starts to move east, a few light rain and snow showers move in for the afternoon, with minimal accumulation. Snow starts to pick up after 4 p.m. for our western counties and after 6 p.m. closer to Lake Michigan. Winds will also increase with gusts near 35 mph. Snow will be heaviest between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday night, before starting to taper down through the rest of Friday morning. Snow ends around 12 p.m. Friday.
4-6" of snow is expected for almost all of southeastern Wisconsin, with a pocket of 6-8" of snow closer to Lake Michigan. There is the possibility a few places could see 10" within the area under the 6-8" range. Be prepared for travel impacts starting late Thursday evening, with the highest impacts during the Friday morning commute. This will be a neutral snow, not dry and fluffy, nor heavy and wet.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy
High: 40°
Wind: E 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Low: 33°
Wind: E 10 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. PM Iso. Wintry Mix. Breezy
High: 40°
Wind: E 10-15 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow. Windy
Accum: (see map)
Low: 31°
Wind: E 10-20 G35 mph
FRIDAY: AM Snow. Breezy
Accum: (see map)
High: 35°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
SATURDAY: Partly sunny
High: 36°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Light snow
High: 37°
