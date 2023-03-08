Calm and cloudy before more snow Thursday, Winter Storm Watch issued

[***A WINTER STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR DODGE AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES FROM 3 P.M. THURSDAY TO 12 P.M. FRIDAY. 4-6" OF SNOW IS EXPECTED. DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY.***}

{***A WINTER STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR FOND DU LAC, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, SHEBOYGAN, WALWORTH, WASHINGTON, WAUKESHA COUNTIES FROM 6 P.M. THURSDAY TO 12 P.M. FRIDAY. 4-6" OF SNOW IS EXPECTED WITH HIGHER AMOUTNS OF 6-8" LIKELY NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY.***}

One more day of quiet weather before a winter storm moves in. Expect cloudier skies Wednesday with high temperatures near 40° and an east breeze of 10-15 mph. Cloudy skies continue Wednesday night with lows near 33°.

TMJ4 A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Southeast Wisconsin beginning Thursday.

Thursday starts off cloudy and dry as the winter storm continues to develop just to our west. As the storm starts to move east, a few light rain and snow showers move in for the afternoon, with minimal accumulation. Snow starts to pick up after 4 p.m. for our western counties and after 6 p.m. closer to Lake Michigan. Winds will also increase with gusts near 35 mph. Snow will be heaviest between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday night, before starting to taper down through the rest of Friday morning. Snow ends around 12 p.m. Friday.

4-6" of snow is expected for almost all of southeastern Wisconsin, with a pocket of 6-8" of snow closer to Lake Michigan. There is the possibility a few places could see 10" within the area under the 6-8" range. Be prepared for travel impacts starting late Thursday evening, with the highest impacts during the Friday morning commute. This will be a neutral snow, not dry and fluffy, nor heavy and wet.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 40°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy

Low: 33°

Wind: E 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. PM Iso. Wintry Mix. Breezy

High: 40°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow. Windy

Accum: (see map)

Low: 31°

Wind: E 10-20 G35 mph

FRIDAY: AM Snow. Breezy

Accum: (see map)

High: 35°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Partly sunny

High: 36°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Light snow

High: 37°

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.