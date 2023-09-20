Bumpy weather ahead: Chance for storm, highs near 80 degrees

Watch Now
SE Wisconsin is looking at a bumpy and unsettled weather pattern for the remainder of the work week.
SE Wisconsin is looking at a bumpy and unsettled weather pattern for the remainder of the work week. A couple showers/storms have moved over the IL/WI State line early Wednesday morning. A broad area of warm air is moving over the state. This leads to a low-end & spotty rain chance for much of the day. As with most of the rain chances ahead, there will be plenty of dry time. However, an isolated shower or storm is a possibility. Highs will climb to near 80-degrees area-wide under a mainly cloudy sky. 

Clouds stick around overnight and rain chances diminish briefly. More clouds are on tap for Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. An upper-level wave moves in late Thursday and into Friday. This is the next best signal for scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Rain chances will push farther northward throughout Friday as highs climb into the mid 70s. 

An area of low-pressure develops out West later this weekend. Depending on its track, rain chances will fluctuate for SE Wisconsin. As of Wednesday morning, there are low-end rain chances throughout the weekend and into early next week. Keep an eye on the forecast since changes are likely!

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Partly SunnyHigh: 80
Wind: S 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 63
Wind: S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Evening Shower
High: 77

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storm; Partly Sunny
High: 75

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower
High: 75

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny; Chance Showers
High: 72

