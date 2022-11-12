Brisk weekend; some flurries possible Saturday

Cold air has plunged into the Midwest and the Great Lakes this weekend. Temperatures tumbled into the 20s & 30s Saturday morning.

Breezy NW winds will continue throughout the day as low-level moisture spreads through southern Wisconsin.

On-and-off snow flurries are expected today. These flurries could temporarily reduce visibility and lead to a dusty accumulation on grassy/elevated surfaces.

Clouds part overnight - allowing lows to drop into the 20s.

After some Sunday sunshine, highs may rise into the lower 40s by Monday.

The next weather-maker arrives Monday night - Tuesday. Snow showers will overspread much of Wisconsin as low-pressure passes to the South.

This could be the first accumulating snowfall of the season.

Exact totals and system track will become clearer in the days ahead.

Cooler weather persists throughout next week - with highs only topping out in the 30s.

SATURDAY: Chance Flurries/Snow Showers; Breezy & Cloudy

High: 38

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing; Chilly

Low: 26

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 38

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

TUESDAY: Chance Snow Showers; Cloudy

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Snow Showers Likely; Cloudy

High: 39