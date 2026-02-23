Brendan Johnson details when warmer weather finally returns in Storm Team 4Cast

A few stubborn flurries are rolling through SE Wisconsin this morning. No accumulations or impacts are expected and this snow will clear by mid-morning. Sunshine returns today as highs climb into the mid-20s. Breezy northerly winds are expected — gusts could top 30 mph. Wind chills will remain in the teens.

Overnight lows fall back into the teens as more cloud cover moves in. A clipper system brings a chance for snow Tuesday evening. Highs climb into the upper 30s tomorrow.

Snow showers may impact the evening commute. Accumulations will remain under an inch.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 20s. Another area of low-pressure moves by the southwest late Wednesday into Thursday. A few snow showers may clip areas SW of Milwaukee. However, Storm Team 4 has been noticing a southern shift in that system between model runs.

A burst of warm air is expected by Friday as highs climb towards 50!

