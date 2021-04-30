Watch
Breezy, sunny Friday with highs in the middle 50s

Some light showers clipped our far northern spots early this morning, now sunshine should break out for everyone today. It will be breezy and slightly cooler than normal with highs in the middle 50s. Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows around 40 degrees.

We warm up big time on Saturday. Right now, I'm forecasting highs in the upper 70s, but some models are hinting at 80s. You can expect partly cloudy skies and strong southwest breeze gusting up to 30 mph. We should stay warm at least through the first have of Sunday. At some point Sunday afternoon, temperatures will likely take a dive as the winds shift northeast. There is also a good chance for showers and storms through the day, and more on the way for Monday

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy
High: 56
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 42
Wind: S 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Warm
High: 78

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Sct'd Showers & T-Storms
High: 70 Lake 75 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/T-Storms Likely
High: 58

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 58

