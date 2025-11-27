Breezy & chilly Thanksgiving; monitoring weekend winter storm

A strong area of low pressure continues to pull away from Wisconsin this morning. Breezy northwest winds will persist through the morning and into the afternoon.

Thanksgiving will be cloudy and chilly, with highs only topping out in the lower 30s. A few flurries are possible later this afternoon and evening. Accumulation is not expected. A gradual clearing sky will allow lows to fall into the teens and lower 20s tonight.

Sunshine will break out for a bit on Friday, with highs in the lower 30s.

Watch: Monitoring a weekend winter storm

Cool & Breezy Thanksgiving

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a winter storm that will impact southern Wisconsin throughout Saturday. An area of low pressure will pass to the south of Wisconsin, while a broad swath of snow moves over the Great Lakes. Light to moderate snow showers will begin early Saturday morning and continue all day. Snow will taper off from west to east by late Sunday morning.

While some changes are still possible, confidence for a storm producing 6 inches or more of snow has increased. Most of southern Wisconsin may receive 5 to 8 inches of light, fluffy snowfall. Easterly winds off Lake Michigan could lower totals slightly at the lakefront. Snowfall totals will be lower farther north.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective midnight Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Once the snow tapers off on Sunday, bitter cold will set in for next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Cold. Few Flurries Possible

High: 32

Wind: NW 20-25 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Flurries; Gradual Clearing

Low: 21

Wind: NW 15-20 G 25 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cold

High: 30

SATURDAY: Snow Likely; 5-8" Accumulation; Less Lakeside & Far North

High: 34

SUNDAY: Snow Early, then gradually tapering off; Mostly Cloudy

High: 32

MONDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 21

