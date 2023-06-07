Watch Now
Breezy but sunny Wednesday with highs around 70

Milwaukee's dry stretch has come to a close thanks to the little bit of rain yesterday. As high-pressure moves in, the rain chances hold off until the weekend.
Milwaukee's dry stretch has come to a close thanks to the little bit of rain yesterday. As high-pressure moves in, the rain chances hold off until the weekend. A brisk northerly wind will bring in cooler & drier air today. Highs will only make it to around 70 degrees at the lakefront. The mid-70s are expected farther inland. The breezy winds will lead to choppy conditions on Lake Michigan today.

A clear sky overnight means lows drop into the lower 50s at the lake. The mid-40s are likely West of Milwaukee.

Thursday features much of the same weather - with a warmup on the way for Friday. Westerly winds will drive highs into the mid-70s - near 80 degrees.

The next weather-maker arrives on Saturday. A cold front will drop in from the North - prompting showers and a few thunderstorms across Wisconsin. The timing is still unclear but it leans towards an afternoon/early evening arrival of rain. Stay tuned!

WEDNESDAY: Breezy & SunnyHigh: 70 Lake 75 Inland
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT:  Mainly Clear
Low:  52 Lake 46 Inland
Wind: N 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Nice & Sunny
High: 70 Lake 75 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 75 Lake 80 Inland

SATURDAY: Chance PM Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny
High: 75

SUNDAY: Slight Chance AM Shower; Partly Cloudy
High: 68

