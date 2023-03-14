Bitterly cold start to Tuesday, sunny skies expected with temperatures in the 30s

Sunny skies, but bitterly cold temperatures are expected Tuesday. Highs climb into the low 30s after starting in the teens. Clear skies continue into Tuesday night as temperatures fall back into the teens.

Southerly winds bring warmer temperatures Wednesday, with highs climbing into the mid-40s. Skies start mostly sunny before clouds increase in the evening.

Another winter storm impacts the area Thursday through Saturday. The latest guidance has us seeing rain Thursday with highs in the upper 40s, staying mostly dry Friday with highs in the mid-40s, and then light snow showers wrapping around Saturday with highs in the low 30s. Winds will be gusty with this system with gusts near 35 mph. The track of the storm will impact what type and how much precipitation we will see, so stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest updates.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 34°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 19°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Windy

High: 45°

Wind: S 10-15 G30 mph

THURSDAY: Rain showers. Breezy

High: 48°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Chance for showers. Windy

High: 44°

Wind: W 25-35 mph

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Chance snow showers. Breezy

High: 32°

Wind: NW 15-20 mph

