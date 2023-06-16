Below-average temperatures Friday as haze lingers

Friday morning will start on a cool note with early morning temps in the 40s and 50s. In the morning there will be some low cloud cover, but by afternoon clouds look to break up. We will be left with haze in the sky due to wildfire smoke, but it will be aloft, and have little impact on air quality. High temperatures will be a bit below average, topping out in the upper 60s near the lake, to mid 70s inland. Beach and boating conditions look better today with lighter winds, waves on Lake Michigan will go from 2-4 feet this morning to 1-3 feet this afternoon. Skies will be clear overnight with lows in the 50s.

Saturday looks like a very nice day with lots of sun and warmer temperatures; highs will be in the mid to upper 70s near the lake and in the low 80s inland. A similar day is in store for Sunday, although there will likely be a few more clouds. As we approach the summer solstice, keep in the mind the sun will be strong, use sunscreen or other sun protection methods if planning to spend time outdoors.

Next week we will see temperatures heating up, climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s near the lake, to mid to mid and upper 80s inland. At this point, there is no rain expected next week, expect drought conditions to continue.



FRIDAY: Decreasing Clouds, HazyHigh: 68 Lake 75 Inland

Wind: NNE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear

Low: 53

Wind: Var 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77 Lake 81 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 78 Lake 83 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 79 Lake 88 Inland

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80 Lake 89 Inland

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.