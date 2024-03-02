Beautiful weekend weather

Get ready for a fantastic weekend! Southerly winds let in more warm air to the region. Highs climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s today. Lakeshore areas may be a bit cooler. Even more warm air surges in tomorrow afternoon. Wind gusts could top 25-30 mph. Highs may reach into the lower 70s farther inland on Sunday.

A cold front will trigger showers and a few storms late Monday night into early Tuesday. Cooler & calm weather is expected for the midweek period. Highs will drop from the 60s into the 40s & 50s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring another area of low-pressure which could bring our next round of rain late next week.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, MildHigh: 58

Wind: S 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 42

Wind: S 10-15 G 25 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Windy

High: 64 Lake 70 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Chance Showers/Storms

High: 62

TUESDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Partly Cloudy

High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 45

