Beautiful weekend weather

Get ready for a fantastic weekend! Southerly winds let in more warm air to the region. Highs climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s today. Lakeshore areas may be a bit cooler. Even more warm air surges in tomorrow afternoon. Wind gusts could top 25-30 mph. Highs may reach into the lower 70s farther inland on Sunday.
A cold front will trigger showers and a few storms late Monday night into early Tuesday. Cooler & calm weather is expected for the midweek period. Highs will drop from the 60s into the 40s & 50s.
Storm Team 4 is monitoring another area of low-pressure which could bring our next round of rain late next week.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, MildHigh: 58
Wind: S 5-15 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 42
Wind: S 10-15 G 25 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Windy
High: 64 Lake 70 Inland
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Chance Showers/Storms
High: 62
TUESDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Partly Cloudy
High: 50
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 45
