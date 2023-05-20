Watch Now
Beautiful weekend in store: Highs in the 60s and 70s Saturday

Sunshine sticks around for much of the weekend ahead -- keeping highs in the 60s &amp; 70s for all of SE Wisconsin. Saturday starts off with lows in the mid-upper 40s.
and last updated 2023-05-20 08:15:10-04

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid-60s near Lake Michigan. Inland areas may climb towards or just above 70°.

Wildfire smoke may drift over the Great Lakes again tomorrow. Temperatures will still climb into the mid/upper 70s under a hazy sky.

A cold front drops through the region on Monday - keeping highs only in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Much of next week appears dry with highs in the lower - mid-70s.

SATURDAY:  SUNNYHigh:  66 Lake 71 Inland

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low:  52
Wind:  S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny; Haze/Smoke Possible
High: 74 Lake 78 Inland

MONDAY: Sunny; Haze/Smoke Possible
High: 68 Lake 71 Inland

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High:  75 Lake 80 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 70

