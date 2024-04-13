Beautiful weekend; Cooler at the lakefront

High-pressure keeps the sunshine & warmth over southern Wisconsin this weekend! A mainly clear sky has allowed lows to dip into the mid 30s farther inland. Temperatures have been hovering in the 40s at the lakefront.

Highs will climb back into the lower and mid 60s today given a southwesterly wind. Inland spots could make a run towards 70-degrees.

Another warm day is on tap for Sunday with 70s likely all across SE Wisconsin. However, a strong lake breeze may take down temperatures during the afternoon - especially in lakefront communities.

The next best chance of rain arrives on Tuesday. Showers and storms are likely. Storm Team 4 is monitoring a severe threat with the storms. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and MildHigh: 65

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Iso. Shower Possible; Partly Cloudy & Windy

Low: 54

Wind: S/SW 10-15 G 30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm, Afternoon Lake Breeze

High: 70 Lake, 75 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Mild

High: 63

TUESDAY: Rain & Storms; Windy

High: 58

WEDNESDAY: Rain & Storms, Breezy

High: 65

