Beautiful summer weather Friday, scattered weekend thundershowers

A beautiful summer day is on the way to end the week! Conditions will be comfortable with low humidity and afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. And grab the sunglasses, we see lots of sunshine today.

Friday night and overnight a few spotty showers are possible, lows drop into the mid 60s.

Saturday morning and early afternoon will be quiet with some sunshine, but in the afternoon and evening pop up showers and storms will develop. If you have outdoor plans, make sure to have a way to monitor the weather, and know where you'll go if thunder roars. Highs Saturday will be in the low 80s.

Sunday is a similar day with afternoon and evening pop up t-showers, but coverage looks a little lower compared to Sunday. Highs will be a little warmer, in the mid 80s.

Next week our attention turns to building heat and humidity. Highs will warm into the 80s and 90s, and dew points will climb into the 60s, making it feel a little warmer and more humid. Nearly each day will feature some sunshine, but also the chance for passing showers or isolated storms.



FRIDAY: Mainly sunnyHigh: 81

Wind: N/E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, spotty showers

Low: 65

Wind: SW 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon and evening scattered rain and storms

High: 83

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers/storms

High: 85

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers

High: 85

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers

High: 86

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.