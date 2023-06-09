Beautiful Friday in store ahead of rainy weekend

Friday will be mainly sunny and a little warmer compared to the last few days. High temperatures will climb into the middle 70s in Milwaukee and near 80 inland. The UV Index will be very high again today; be sure to protect your skin if planning to spend time outdoors. Additionally, the fire danger remains high, avoid outdoor burning.

A more active weather pattern begins this weekend. There is a slight chance for thundershowers Saturday afternoon and evening, then showers are likely late Saturday night and into Sunday. Be sure to keep an eye on the sky, and the radar, if making outdoor plans. Highs Saturday will be warm, topping out in the 80s. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 60s, breezy NE winds, and mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Rain on Sunday looks mostly likely in the morning and early afternoon, with dry conditions through the second half of the day.

Monday now appears dry, but Tuesday brings another chance for a few light rain showers. Temperatures recover back into the 70s next week.



FRIDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 75 Lake 80 Inland

Wind: Var 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear to Partly Cloudy

Low: 59

Wind: S/SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 83

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Likely, Breezy

High: 66

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 70

TUESDAY: Mainly Cloudy, Scattered Light Showers, Breezy

High: 74

