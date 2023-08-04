Beautiful Friday heading into the weekend, with storms possible Saturday into Sunday

A cold front has dropped in from the North and sparked a few showers/storms overnight. That activity has fizzled out and the front continues to sag Southward. Highs will be roughly 10-degrees cooler today. However, dew points will likely remain in the 60s at the lakefront. More comfortable dew points are possible inland.

Another nice day is on tap for Sunday with highs close to 80-degrees. A low-pressure system moves in from the West on Sunday. Scattered showers and storms appear likely from late Saturday night and throughout Sunday. There is a chance some of these storms could be on the stronger side. This is dependent on the track of the low-pressure system & the position of the air masses. If the low tracks over or just North of Milwaukee, severe weather is more likely.

Prepare for a storm potential on Sunday. Rain may hold over into early Monday morning. Sunshine returns at the start of next week with highs hovering on either side of 80



FRIDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 79

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 67

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds; Chance Late Rain/Storm

High: 80

SUNDAY: Showers/Storms Likely; Some could be strong; Partly Sunny

High: 80

MONDAY: AM Chance Showers/Storm; Becoming Partly Cloudy

High: 80

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

