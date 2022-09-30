Watch Now
Beautiful autumn day on the way for Friday

It should be a cool but awesome evening for high school football
It's chilly but not quite as cold as yesterday. There still may be a little bit of frost inland. We have a beautiful Autumn day on the way today. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the middle 60s by this afternoon. It should be a cool but awesome evening for High School Football.
and last updated 2022-09-30 06:11:53-04

It's going to be a fantastic weekend for pumpkin or apple picking. High-pressure keeps are weather dry and sunny all weekend long. Dress in layers with cool mornings and evening but afternoon high temperatures climbing near 70 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant
High: 66
Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low:  51 Lake 44 Inland
Wind: Calm

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 68

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 68

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 66

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild
High: 70

