Beautiful autumn day on the way for Friday

It's chilly but not quite as cold as yesterday. There still may be a little bit of frost inland. We have a beautiful Autumn day on the way today. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the middle 60s by this afternoon. It should be a cool but awesome evening for high school football.
It's going to be a fantastic weekend for pumpkin or apple picking. High-pressure keeps are weather dry and sunny all weekend long. Dress in layers with cool mornings and evening but afternoon high temperatures climbing near 70 degrees.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant
High: 66
Wind: E 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 51 Lake 44 Inland
Wind: Calm
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 68
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 68
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 66
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild
High: 70