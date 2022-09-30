Beautiful autumn day on the way for Friday

It's chilly but not quite as cold as yesterday. There still may be a little bit of frost inland. We have a beautiful Autumn day on the way today. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the middle 60s by this afternoon. It should be a cool but awesome evening for high school football.

It's going to be a fantastic weekend for pumpkin or apple picking. High-pressure keeps are weather dry and sunny all weekend long. Dress in layers with cool mornings and evening but afternoon high temperatures climbing near 70 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

High: 66

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 51 Lake 44 Inland

Wind: Calm

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 68

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 68

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 66

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild

High: 70